Red Langford, 95

Charles “Red” Langford of Clarkston will celebrate his 95th birthday Monday.
He was born Oct. 4, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo., to Lloyd and Velma Langford. He lived with his family in and around Terre Haute, Ind., until 1942, when they moved to Chicago. After two years there, he and his family took a train to Boise in 1944, and he went on to live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that same year.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1946, and worked for two summers at Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston. He then was hired to a permanent position with PFI in the plywood department where he worked for the next 41 years, retiring in 1987.
In September 1948, he met Colleen Haynes, and the couple were married June 30, 1950, in Clarkston.
His main hobby is automobiles, and he especially enjoys restoring classic cars. His collection includes a 1960 Cougar XR7, a 1966 Comet convertible, a 1967 Mustang coupe and a 1966 Ford pickup truck
His wife died March 18, 2020.
He has two sons, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.