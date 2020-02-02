Ramona Simpson, 90

Lewiston resident Ramona Simpson will celebrate her 90th birthday at a reception from 2-4 p.m. next Sunday at CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston.
She was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Clarkston to Carl and Eva Smith. She graduated from Clarkston High School and attended Lewiston State Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College).
She and Jack Simpson were married Oct. 19, 1951, in Lewiston. She was a homemaker and in the summers, she worked in her parents’ iris flower business.
The couple enjoyed traveling and visited all over the western United States many times.
Her husband died in 2005.
She has been an active volunteer at her church, CrossPoint Alliance, holding many important jobs there, and also volunteered for several years at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She maintains a variety of hobbies including reading, sewing, knitting, needlepoint and making greeting cards. She enjoys weekly get-togethers to visit with friends and drink coffee, and she likes cooking and baking cookies, skills she learned as a young girl.
She has one son and one daughter.