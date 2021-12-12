Polly Meisner, 100

Polly R. Meisner, of Lewiston, will be honored Monday with a family gathering celebration of her 100th birthday.
She was born Dec. 13, 1921, in Ruston, La., to Jack and Alma Rinehart.
During World War II, she worked folding parachutes at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
She and Leonard M. Meisner were married Nov. 24, 1945, in Shreveport, La. He was stationed in the South while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, and after the war in 1945, the couple moved to Lewiston.
In Lewiston, she worked as a cook for 13 years at Centennial Elementary School, until retiring in 1972.
Her husband died in 1982.
She was a member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge, the Lewiston Eagles, the Lewiston Community Church and volunteered for 20 years at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
A homemaker and mother, her hobbies included sewing, cooking and gardening.
She has two sons, one daughter, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.