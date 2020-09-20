Pearl Dielman, 108

Pearl Dielman of Lewiston celebrated her 108th birthday Friday at her Royal Plaza residence.
She and her twin were born Sept. 18, 1912, to Walter and Etna Brown in Stevensville, Mont. She grew up on the family farm there.
She and Van Bailey were married in April 1931, and they lived in Utah, Idaho and Ore-gon before returning to Montana. They lived on a wheat farm, where she cooked for the farmhands.
During World War II, she worked as a crane operator at a shipyard in Portland and later worked as a nurse in a Columbia Falls, Mont., veterans home. The couple were later divorced.
She and Byron Dielman were married in October 1949, and they spent summers mining gold in Arizona. After her husband died in 1982, she moved to Lewiston, where she has lived since.
A favorite treat of hers is ice cream, and she enjoys spending time with her family and watching movies. She especially likes having her hair and nails done.
Her daughter died in 2014. She has four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. A grandchild died in 2015, a great-grandchild died in 2016, and a great-great-grandchild died in 2010.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no celebration or visits are possible, but cards are welcome.