Patricia Smith, 90

Patricia A. Smith, of Lewiston, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday.
She was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Viola, to Loren and Zeta Troy. She grew up in Potlatch.
She and Charles Curtis were married Feb. 5, 1949, in Elberton, Wash. They made their home in Hay, Wash., and later were divorced.
She moved to Lewiston in 1967, and she and Carlos “Smitty” Smith were married March 28, 1968.
Together, they spent much of their time camping, fishing and boating in area lakes and rivers. Her husband died in 2006.
Her hobbies include painting, line dancing and gardening, and she has written a book about her life and growing up in Potlatch.
She has one son, two daughters, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Her three children are planning a birthday celebration in her honor in the spring.