Pat O’Kelley, 90

John Patrick “Pat” O’Kelley of Clarkston celebrated his 90th birthday Oct. 24 in Lewiston as the guest of honor at a private family dinner given by his children.
He was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Lewiston to Clifford Clay and Bertha (Wolf) O’Kelley, and has lived in Clarkston since. While a student at Clarkston High School, he played baseball, football and basketball.
He worked as an apprentice carpenter for various union contractors in Lewiston and Clarkston until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served in Korea aboard the USS Gunston Hall, and was honorably discharged in 1954 as a LSD5 gunner’s mate second class.
He and Patricia Ann Esser were married June 25, 1952, in Genesee.
After his military service, he returned to Clarkston and went back to work as a carpenter in construction on a variety of projects around the region including Little Goose Dam, various buildings at the University of Idaho in Moscow and Washington State University in Pullman, and Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. He also helped build his family’s home and, after retiring in 1992, helped build homes for three of his sons.
His wife died in 1995.
His hobbies include genealogy and working jigsaw puzzles online. He likes following sports, especially college football and the National Football League. He has followed NAIA baseball for more than 20 years, and women’s college basketball.
He and Shirley Mae Jeffreys were married Aug. 9, 2004, in Couer d’Alene, and she died in 2019.
He was involved with Little League and Junior League baseball, served as the commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1443 in the late 1950s and is past president of the Clarkston Lions Club. He’s a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family and is a member of a lunch group.
He has seven sons, one daughter, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.