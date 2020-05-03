Oscar Bly, 90

Oscar E. Bly of Asotin will celebrate his 90th birthday Tuesday.
He was born May 5, 1930, at La Grande, Ore., to Walter and Gladys Bly. In 1932, he moved with his family to Asotin, where he was raised.
An early marriage ended in divorce.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 30 years, which included 10 years as a logistics engineer at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. He retired from the Marine Corps in January 1979.
He and Jennifer Piro were married June 20, 1981, in San Diego. They moved to Asotin in 1989.
Together they have two sons, four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration is not planned at this time because of COVID-19, but one will be scheduled by his family after restrictions have been lifted.