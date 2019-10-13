Oliver Bittleston, 90

Oliver Bittleston of Lewiston will celebrate his 90th birthday at an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkston First Church of God.
He was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Coeur d’Alene to Cyrus and Lottie (Walskie) Bittleston.
After graduating in 1948 from high school in Coeur d’Alene, he attended Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore. He worked in retail in Portland, including Meier & Frank department store.
Following college, he went on a mission to Okinawa, Japan, where he helped residents tend and care for goats.
He and Blanche Seekins were married June 12, 1953, on Mount Hood, Ore., and he working as a church pastor in Big Sandy, Ore. In 1963, he started Clearwater Homes in Orofino, and continued as pastor of a church in Orofino and later First Church of God in Clarkston.
He retired from the Clarkston Church in 1994 and the couple moved to Peck. His wife died in 2011.
His hobbies include hunting, fishing and gardening, and he enjoys caring for his horses and dogs, as well as feeding his pet turkeys.
He and Betty Anderson were married Feb. 11, 2012, in Houston, Mo., and she died in 2017.
He has one son, four daughters, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
His children will be hosts for the open house, and the church is at 910 Diagonal St.