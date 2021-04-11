Mel Ketchersid, 90

Melvin Miles Ketchersid of Clarkston will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday with a small family gathering.
He was born April 12, 1931, in Lewiston to Melvin and Iva Mae Ketchersid, and has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all his life.
As a youth, he began his employment at various jobs in the valley and when he was 21, he began working for McMonigle Chevrolet, riding a motor scooter to deliver auto parts. Eventually, he worked his way up in that business to become parts manager.
He and Joan Park were married April 5, 1956, in Clarkston, and they have lived in Clarkston since 1960.
In 1970, he went to work as parts manager at Bradshaw Oldsmobile Cadillac until 1981. He then worked as a groundskeeper for the Housing Authority of Asotin County in Clarkston, and later for Gillis Janitorial cleaning Albertsons in Clarkston. He retired from there in 1993.
In his younger years, he was a member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge, and especially enjoyed using the athletic facilities there. His hobbies included drinking beer and smoking cigarettes until his family convinced him to give up both in 2013. He enjoyed trips to the ocean and traveling with his family, and he especially likes telling stories about growing up along Snake River Avenue in Lewiston and all the activities and sports he enjoyed as a boy.
He and his wife have one son, two daughters, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.