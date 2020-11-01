Mary Lou Merrill, 90

Mary Lou Merrill of Lewiston will celebrate her 90th birthday Thursday with a family gathering.
She was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Albion, Wash., to Harold and Maude Johnston.
She graduated from Colfax High School in 1949, and she and Jim Merrill were married later that same year, on Oct. 29 in Colfax, and the couple moved to Pullman.
In the early 1960s, the family moved to Lewiston. In the early 1980s, following her husband’s career, the couple lived in Wrangell, Alaska, Winnemucca, Nev., and the Seattle area. After their retirement, they returned to Lewiston, where she has lived for the past 30 years.
A lifelong homemaker, she worked for a brief time as a cook for the Lewiston School District.
Her husband died in January 2016.
She enjoys spending time in the mountains, and with her family, friends and her little dog. Her hobbies include gardening, especially roses; baking, especially pies; and reading.
She has two sons, three daughters, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.