Mary Jacobs, 90

Lewiston resident Mary Jacobs celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday.
She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Lewiston to Marvin and Esther Albright. After spending her early years in Juliaetta, she moved as a pre-teen with her family to Lewiston.
She and William Jacobs were married March 15, 1953, in Lewiston.
She has been a homemaker as well as a child-care provider. She also was involved in volunteer activities, and is a member of Lewiston First United Methodicst Church.
She has two sons. One son died in 2002, and her husband died in 2019.
Her hobbies include gardening, knitting, quilting, collecting antiques, reading and storytelling.