Marilyn Kidder, 90

Marilyn Kidder of Lewiston will be honored with an open house from 2-4 p.m. next Sunday at Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. The occasion is her 90th birthday.
She was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Baker City, Ore., to Ralph and Rose Stephens. After graduating from Baker High School, she and William Kidder were married Oct. 27, 1948, in Boise.
The couple lived for 13 years in Saudi Arabia where he was employed, and then moved to Fruitland, Idaho, in 1962. There, she was active in the community and volunteered as a 4-H leader. A homemaker, she raised vegetables and cultivated 400 feet of flower beds that bloomed nearly year-round.
The couple moved to Lewiston in 1995 and she volunteered as a pink lady at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and as a reading volunteer at Cornerstone Christian School, both in Lewiston. In addition to gardening, she enjoys quilting and baking, and likes attending church and spending time with her family.
Her husband died in 2005.
She has one daughter, three sons, four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The church is at 709 Sixth St.