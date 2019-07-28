Louise Soderstrom, 80

Louise Soderstrom of Troy will be guest of honor at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Troy Lutheran Church fellowship hall. She will be celebrating her 80th birthday.
She was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Moscow to Clarence and Alice Anderson.
She and Raymond Soderstrom were married Aug. 6, 1960, in Troy.
For about 20 years, she worked as the office secretary at Troy Elementary School in the Whitepine School District.
Her husband died in 2001.
She is an active member of Troy Lutheran Church, and also enjoys reading, quilting and sewing.
She has one daughter and one son, who will be hosts for the celebration, and three grandchildren.