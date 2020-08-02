Lou Keng, 90

Louella B. “Lou” Keng of Lewiston celebrates her 90th birthday today.
She was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Forest to Frank and Margaret Stevens.
She and Billy J. Keng were married June 26, 1948, in Winchester.
In 1966, she graduated from Lewiston’s Stylette Beauty College, and began working in 1968 at Margaret’s Salon. In 1975, she opened her own Lewiston salon, Lou’s Beauty Shop, which she operated until retiring in 2000.
Her husband died in 2015.
She has one son, one daughter, three grandchildren and one-great-grandchild.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, no celebration is scheduled, but a family celebration will be planned in the future.