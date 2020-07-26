Lorraine Young, 90

Lorraine Young of Lewiston will celebrate her 90th birthday Thursday.
She was born July 30, 1930, in Ferdinand to Rudolph and Eva (Kinzer) Herzog.
In 1948, she graduated from Ferdinand High School and then studied nursing in Twin Falls.
She and Norris Young were married Nov. 27, 1953, in Biloxi, Miss., while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. Following his career, the couple lived in Germany, England, Mississippi and California until his retirement from the service in 1979.
The couple then settled in Moscow, where she went to work as an assistant cook at Lena Whitmore Elementary School. In 1991, she retired from the school and the couple moved to Lewiston.
Her husband died in 2013.
A member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, she also has volunteered with the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Her hobbies include reading, working puzzles and playing cards with the VFW Auxiliary and with friends in a small card group. She also enjoys spending time with her daughter.
Her family had hoped to plan a birthday celebration this summer, but all plans have been put on hold.