Loeda Reil, 80

Loeda Reil, of Kendrick, will celebrate her 80th birthday Thursday.
She was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Kendrick to Herman and Thelma Meyer.
She graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. She and Horst Reil were married Jan. 6, 1967, in Cameron. She has lived her entire life in Kendrick near Leland.
Together, she and her husband ran their farm. She also worked for a short time in Lewiston at ATK and then as a registration clerk at St Joseph Regional Medical Center.
She has been a lifelong seamstress and quilter. She especially enjoys her garden, and sharing its produce with family and friends. Another of her hobbies is family geneology and she has traced her family tree back multiple generations. Her love of history has turned into a community project where she is a co-author of several books about the Kendrick and Juliaetta area and ridges.
When her daughters were in the Potlatch Ridgeworkers 4-H club, she was active as a 4-H leader. She is a member of the Juliaetta-Kendrick Historical Society and has spent many hours with this group to create the museum upstairs in the Kendrick Grange Hall.
She is a member of Cameron Emmanual Lutheran church and is a member of the church choir and the women’s group where they put together quilts for both World Relief and for the annual church bazaar. She and her crew are responsible for making the large batch of stuffing/dressing for the annual church bazaar.
She and her husband have two daughters and four grandchildren. A celebration in her honor is planned when all of the family can gather again.