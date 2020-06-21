Laurie Herndon, 90

Laura Lee Herndon of Lewiston will celebrate her 90th birthday Tuesday.
She was born June 23, 1930, in Lewiston to Frank and Gladys Hopkins.
After graduating from Culdesac High School, she graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow with a business education degree. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at UI.
She and Jack Herndon were married June 14, 1953, in Lewiston.
They enjoyed spending time at Wallowa Lake, Ore., traveling in their motorhome and fishing together.
For 18 years, they owned and operated Campus Corner/24 Flavors in Lewiston, and she became well-known for her homemade soups and pies sold there. She grew a variety of roses and enjoyed cooking forher family.
In her younger years, she was a member of Nancy Hanks Mother’s Club, the Jayceettes and was a Campfire leader. She is a longtime member of First United Methodist Church.
Her husband died in 2010.
She enjoys the bus trips provided by Royal Plaza Retirement Center where she lives, as well as taking her annual summer trip to Wallowa Lake. Spending time with her family, especially going out to eat, is a favorite activity.
She has two daughters, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. One grandchild died in 2012.
Her family plans to celebrate her birthday with a family dinner once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.