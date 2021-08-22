Ken Fox, 80

Kenneth Ray Fox, of Lewiston, will be honored on his 80th birthday with an open house celebration from 1-4 p.m. next Sunday at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Lewiston.
He was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Oakesdale, Wash., to Chester and Mary Fox.
He and Sylvia Parsons were married Oct. 2, 1999, in Colfax.
His wife died in February.
He worked for McGregor’s in Oakesdale and Genesee as a manager for 44 years before retiring in 2011. To keep busy, he went to work as a crop adjuster for Rain and Hail, and he continues to work there.