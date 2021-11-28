Kay Willoughby, 80

Kay Willoughby, of Lewiston, was honored with an open house Friday at Lewiston Orchards Community Church. The occasion was her 80th birthday.
She was born Dec. 9, 1941, at home in Winchester to Gaylord and Neva Pratt, and grew up in Craigmont.
In 1968, she graduated from the nursing program at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College) in Lewiston. She worked as a registered nurse for many decades in the Lewiston area, primarily for family practitioner Dr. Larry Harries and for a few years as an oncology nurse for Dr. Michael Rooney. She is now retired.
She and Delmar Martin Skaret were married April 8, 1961, in Lewiston. He died in 1965.
Her hobbies include knitting, making sweaters, caps and baby blankets. She enjoys trailer camping, spoiling her dogs and spending time with her family. She is a member of Orchards Community Church.
She and Ron Willoughby were married March 25, 1994, in Kona, Hawaii.
She has one son, two daughters, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. One son died in 2006.
Her children were hosts for the celebration.