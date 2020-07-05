Juanita Langley of Lewiston celebrates her 90th birthday Monday.
She was born July 6, 1930, in Roundup, Mont., to Alfred H. and Myrrh E. Rice.
She and Charles E. Langley were married Oct. 1, 1948, in Missoula, and in 1949, the couple moved to Lewiston from the Bitterroot Valley in Montana.
Over the years, she worked for Montgomery Ward, the Nash car dealership, in the admittance department of St. Joseph’s Hospital (now St. Joseph Regional Medical Center), First Security Bank, Orchards Auto Theater, Orchards Tri-Cinema and Lewis-Clark Travel.
She and her husband were Camp Fire leaders from 1966-1976 — the two were known as Ma and Pa Langley — and she served as Camp Fire field director for Lewiston.
Since 1959, she has been a member of First United Methodist Church in Lewiston. Other organization memberships include Mother’s Club; PEO, Chapter BR; and Tsceminicim Club. Her hobbies include interior decorating and sewing.
Her husband died in 2005.
She has one son, one daughter, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. One son died in 2019.