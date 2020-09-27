John Williams, 85

John W. Williams of Lewiston will celebrate his 85th birthday Friday.
He was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Grangeville to William T. and Dorothy (Bjork) Williams. The family later moved to Lewiston where he graduated from high school in 1953.
He served in the U.S. Army after graduation and eventually settled in California after his discharge, where he began his career working for the California state prison system. After his retirement, he returned to Lewiston to live.
He and Darlene Leachman were married in Lewiston in 2002. The couple are members of the Lewiston Eagles.
He enjoys reading and following the Oakland Athletics, his favorite baseball team.
He has two sons, three stepsons, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.