John Morbeck, 90

John P. Morbeck of Lewiston will be honored with an open house celebration at 11 a.m. next Sunday in the social hall at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. It follows the 10 a.m. Mass.
He was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Uniontown to Ben and Magdelen Morbeck.
He graduated from Uniontown’s St. Boniface High School in 1948, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War, and was stationed for 17 months in Korea.
After his discharge, he returned home and worked as a welder for various companies.
He and Eileen L. Hill were married on April 16, 1961, in Grangeville.
In 1971, he opened his own business in Lewiston, John’s Welding, and is now retired. His wife died in 1993.
He and Peggy Kammers were married April 3, 2000, in Lewiston. Together, they enjoy spending the summer months in their fifth-wheel trailer at family property at Freeman Creek.
He is a member of All Saints Catholic Church, where he sings in the choir, and he has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for 71 years.
He has one son, one daughter, six stepchildren, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.