John Hahn, 80

An open house celebration is planned from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont in honor of John Allen Hahn of Craigmont. The occasion is his 80th birthday.
He was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Kiowa, Colo., to Joe and Grace Hahn. The family moved to Kamiah in 1953.
After graduating from Kamiah High School in 1958, he joined the U.S. Army and served in an engineer battalion until his discharge in 1962. He then drove heavy equipment and followed construction jobs around the Pacific Northwest, including working on various projects for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Starbuck, Seattle, Refus, Ore., and Leggit, Calif.
He began Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1968, and drove a concrete mixer truck while attending school. After his graduation as an ordained minister in 1971, he was pastor over the next 20 years of five churches in Naches, Wash., Royal City, Wash., Asotin and Kamiah. During this time he also drove a combine and operated heavy equipment during harvest for Johnny Lober of Connell.
In 1986, he moved to Kamiah and in 1991 he moved to Craigmont where he started Hahn’s Mobile Upholstery making truck and equipment seats. In 1994, he changed his business to Hahn Tractor Seats and shipped seats all over the world. He is now retired.
He and Kathy Millay were married Feb. 17, 2001, in Moses Lake. He has two sons, one daughter, two stepsons, two stepdaughters, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
His hobbies include spending time with his wife, working in his shop, and visiting with family and friends.
He has long been an aficionado of Caterpillar heavy equipment, and is a member of the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club based in Peoria, Ill. Other organization memberships include the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club, the Inland Northwest Crawlers Chapter 14, the Wise Guys in Clarkston, the American Legion in Craigmont and Kiwanis Club in Kamiah. He has been a member of chambers of commerce in Royal City and Craigmont, and of ministerial associations in Naches, Royal City, Asotin and Kamiah.