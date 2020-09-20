Jim Waldron, 80

Jim Waldron of Weippe will celebrate his 80th birthday Monday.
He was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Prineville, Ore., to Fleet and Venna Waldron.
While in high school, he worked at an orchard in Phoenix, Ore., and after school he went to work in the logging industry, where he held a variety of jobs in both Oregon and Idaho.
He and Kathy Pugmire were married June 20, 1959, in Medford, Ore. The couple moved in 1962 to Weippe, where he owned and operated a sawmill for a time, and later worked for more than 10 years for Ray Coon’s logging business outside Pierce.
In the early 1980s, the couple worked together in their trucking business, hauling grain from Montana to Stegner Grain in Whitman County’s Port of Wilma, as well as hauling for farmers throughout the region.
After selling their business, he went back to driving a logging truck for KMC (Kenny Coon), and he retired in 2003.
In his younger years, he enjoyed waterskiing on the Clearwater River, and camping and waterskiing on Dworshak Reservoir with family and friends. In the mid-1980s, he took to the drag racing circuit, and spent time traveling to drag races throughout the West. Another of his hobbies was classic cars, and he restored several of his own. He is a founding member of the Orofino Show and Shine event.
He and his wife have two daughters, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.