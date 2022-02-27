Jil Barnard, 80

Jil Barnard of Lewiston, will be the guest of honor at a reception from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. The occasion is her 80th birthday.
She was born March 2, 1942, in Eugene, Ore., to Dorothy K. Peterson and John I. Stotsenberg. They moved to Lewiston when she was in seventh grade in the mid-1950s.
She and LeRoy Barnard were married Dec. 7, 1968, in Eugene. They later divorced.
She owned Certified Family Home, was employed as service coordinator at New Horizons, was a teacher in After School Adventures at Whitman Elementary School, delivered the Lewiston Tribune, was teacher/principal/administrator at Valley Christian/Shiloh Schools and is a co-founder of Crisis Center. All are in Lewiston.
She enjoys reading, gardening and painting artwork and doodles. She is a member of River City Church in Lewiston.
She has three daughters and three grandchildren.