Jerome Schrempp, 95

Lewiston resident Jerome Schrempp will celebrate his 95th birthday Saturday at his residence at the Idaho State Veterans Home.
He was born March 27, 1926, to Otto and Theresa (Bruder) Schrempp in Eagle Butte, S.D., and he was raised on the family farm there.
In 1942, Otto Schrempp died, and the family moved to Clarkston to be near relatives.
At age 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and he served for a time chauffeuring Gen. Douglas MacArthur during World War II.
He and Jeanne Zellerhoff were married Oct. 14, 1950, in Colton and they lived in the same Lewiston Orchards home for more than 60 years. She died in December after 70 years of marriage.
After working in the grocery business for many years, he retired in 1989 from Lewiston Grain Growers. He then worked in maintenance at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston, where he and his family were active parishioners.
His hobbies include reading, military history and socializing. He has four daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.