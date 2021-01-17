Clarkston resident Jeanne Keatts celebrates her 80th birthday today.
She was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Pomeroy to Frank and Margaret Dixon.
She graduated from Washington State University in Pullman with a degree in accounting, and worked for 50 years as a self-employed accountant. She retired in 2018.
Her hobbies include traveling and working in her yard, and she enjoys spending time with family and friends.
She has two sons, one daughter, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no large celebration is planned.