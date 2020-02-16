Jean Peer, 95

Isobel Jean Peer of Lewiston will celebrate her 95th birthday at a family gathering today at her home.
She was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Cabri, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Clarence S. and Ella Mae (Humphrey) Rugg. Her family moved to Lewiston when she was a child.
She and Jerome Peer were married Dec. 26, 1945, in Lewiston. She is a homemaker and mother.
Her hobbies include sewing and embroidery, gardening, traveling and having coffee with friends. She is a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a social and cultural sorority, and the Women’s Association at Congregational-Presbyterian Church and Ladies of Elks, both in Lewiston.
Her husband died in 2018.
She has two sons, two daughters, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.