Jean Martin of Clarkston will be the guest of honor at an open house from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mahogany Room at the Quality Inn & Suites conference center. She will be celebrating her 90th birthday.
She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Twin Falls to Neale B. and Isabel (Baird) Hazard. She graduated in 1947 from Twin Falls High School, and she and John R. Martin were married Sept. 19, 1948, in Twin Falls.
She worked from 1965 to 1968 as an elementary schoolteacher in Kimberly, Idaho, and then earned a bachelor’s degree in 1970 from Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College) in Lewiston.
From 1970 to 1972, she worked as the librarian at Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston; as media director for elementary and high schools in Twin Falls from 1972 to 1977; and as librarian at Nampa High School from 1977 until her retirement in 1992.
She and her husband moved to Clarkston in 1995. He died in 2002.
Her hobbies include playing guitar and mandolin, quilting, reading, participating in water aerobics and socializing with her friends.
From 2001 to 2011, she served on the Asotin County Library Board in Clarkston. She is a member of the Seaport Quilters Guild, the Banana Belt Fiddlers and the YWCA Book Club, all in Lewiston.
She has two sons and two daughters, who will be hosts for the open house, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Quality Inn is at 700 Port Drive in Clarkston.