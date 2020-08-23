Janice Horne, 90

Janice Horne will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston where she makes her home.
She was born Aug. 24, 1930, in McAllen, Texas, to Gerald I. and Isabelle Lambert.
An early marriage to William Forsythe ended in divorce.
She and Donald F. Horne were married June 16, 1963, in Las Vegas. They made their home in Granada Hills, Calif., and both worked at Litton Industries.
After retiring from Litton in 1979, they moved to Lewiston where she worked in the office of a downtown bank.
Together, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Her husband died in 1994.
She is a longtime member of Lewiston Orchards Methodist Church, and she helped in the church’s office for many years, volunteering to help organize rummage sales and other church activities.
She has three daughters, two sons, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and she especially enjoys visiting with her family when possible.
Her hobbies include working on crafts, reading and watching baseball on television, especially the Seattle Mariners.