Jack Fuqua, 80

James “Jack” Fuqua, of Clarkston, will be honored with an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Sternwheel Room of the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. The occasion is a celebration of his 80th birthday.

He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Metropolis, Ill., to R.B. “Tuck” and Edith Fuqua.

