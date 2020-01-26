Jack Carson, 90

Jack Carson of Clarkston will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday.
He was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Burns, Ore., to Smokey and Cookie Carson.
After high school, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a high speed code operator and was discharged in 1953.
He and Joyce Paffile were married Nov. 5, 1958, in San Francisco.
For 17 years, he competed as a professional cowboy in rodeo events including saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding. During his rodeo career, he won the bull riding competition once and bareback riding three times in Lewiston, the all-around title in Omak, Wash., and he won six times in the bull riding competition in Joseph, Ore.
He also worked for 18 years at Henderson Logging in Lewiston and retired in April 1992.
His wife died in 2011.
He has four daughters, three sons, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.