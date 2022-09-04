Jack Bice, 90

Jack Bice, of Clarkston, was guest of honor at an Aug. 13 open house in Clarkston to celebrate his 90th birthday.
He was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Calvin, La., to Arnold and Lavenia Bice.
His early years were spent playing basketball, and as a member of the track team, he later won a state championship in the 100-yard dash in his senior year of high school. He was awarded a football scholarship at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., and also ran on the track team there, earning letters in both sports.
While in college, he was a member of ROTC and after graduation, he earned a commission in the U.S. Army. He spent two years on active duty, and remained in the Army Reserves for 24 years, retiring as a colonel and commandant of the 4158 USAR School in Shreveport, La.
As a civilian, he worked as a coach, a high school principal and retired as director of personnel for a system of 38 schools, all in northern Louisiana.
After retiring, he and his wife, Nell, moved to Lewiston.
He has been actively involved in churches in Louisiana, Texas, and Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. He enjoys fishing for salmon and steelhead, spending time with friends, and music, as he plays a number of different instruments.
He and his wife have one daughter and four grandchildren.