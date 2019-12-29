Hazel Fuller, 90

Clarkston resident Hazel Fuller will be guest of honor at an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Sternwheel Room at Clarkston’s Quality Inn. The occasion is her 90th birthday.
She was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Corvallis, Ore., to Ivan and May Welch.
She and Warren Fuller were married June 9, 1949, in Stevenson, Wash., and she has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more than 50 years.
In addition to keeping the books for her husband’s Clarkston-based business, Warren Fuller Logging, for many years, she also worked various jobs in the valley. She most recently was employed by Regence-Blue Shield of Idaho in Lewiston and is now retired.
An avid gardener, she enjoys caring for her cat and home on 5 acres. She likes going to yard sales, reading and spending time with friends, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She is a member of the Red Hat Society.
For many years, she was involved with and timed events at Central Idaho Rodeo Association rodeos.
Her husband died in 2006. She has three sons, one daughter, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.