Harvey Thon, 90

T. Harvey Thon of Lewiston will be guest of honor at a no-host dinner for family and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Thai Garden in Clarkston. The occasion is his 90th birthday.
He was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Canopus, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Orvin and Mary (Brown) Thon.
He and Beverly Ryker were married Dec. 30, 1961, in Lewiston.
For 33 years, he was employed by Potlatch Forests Inc. (now Clearwater Paper) in Lewiston, and he took an early retirement from there Jan. 3, 1985. He then started a carpet cleaning business in Lewiston, Heaven’s Best, which he owned and operated until retiring a second time in 1997.
His hobbies include reading and bird-watching, and he especially enjoys family gatherings.
He and his wife have two sons, one daughter, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One grandchild has died.
The restaurant is at 508 Diagonal St.