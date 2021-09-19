Grace Church, 90

Lewiston resident Grace T. Church celebrated her 90th birthday with family Saturday.
She was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Lewiston to Pete and Elizabeth (Welle) Nathe. She has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all her life.
After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1949, she began working as an operator for Pacific Northwest Bell telephone company. She later worked for the company as a clerk, teller and finally as a service representative, retiring in 1983.
She and Dwight Church were married June 18, 1955, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
After retirement, she began volunteering as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She amassed more than 7,000 hours of volunteer service at St. Joseph and was honored as volunteer of the year.
She served for many years as an election board chief, and has been active in the Catholic church’s Cursillo movement.
Her husband died July 14, 1994.
She has four sons, one daughter, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.