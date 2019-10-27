Gordon DeWitt Laird of Worley celebrates his 80th birthday today.
He was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Lewiston to DeWitt C. and Shirley S. (Bratton) Laird.
From 1958 to 1962 he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in southern California, Okinawa, Japan, and Korea.
He and Kathy Lage were married June 20, 1964, in Kamiah, and they have one daughter.
During his working years, he was employed at Gray Buick-GMC Parts Headquarters and Carburetor & Electric (now Luper Automotive), both in Lewiston.
His hobbies include fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, boating, skiing and traveling. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family.
He is a member of the Reubens Grange No. 333 and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Clarkston.