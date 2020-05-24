Gordon Kreisher, 90

Clarkston resident Gordon D. Kreisher will celebrate his 90th birthday Thursday.
He was born May 28, 1930, in Elk River to George and Nora Ann Kreisher.
He began working in the woods as a young teen, and graduated from Elk River High School in 1949. He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow on a basketball scholarship, leaving school when he was drafted into the military. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and was discharged in 1956 as a petty officer first class.
After returning to the UI to complete his degree in education, he and Deanna Lee Rhodes were married March 23, 1958, in Spokane.
In 1959, he began teaching school at Touchet, Wash., later moving on to Colville, Wash., and finally to Clarkston in 1964 where he spent the rest of his teaching career, in the middle and high school grades. During summers, he continued his education, earning several advanced degrees, and also taught traffice safety. After retiring from teaching in 1986, he continued as coordinator of the Traffic Education Program in the Clarkston School District on a part-time basis for six years before retiring from that in 1992.
He is a member of First Baptist Church in Clarkston.
In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He continues to enjoy riding ATVs from time to time, and is a board member of the Elk River Historical Society Museum. He enjoys working in the yard and reading books, and likes passing along the stories of the men he worked with in the woods when he was young.
He and his wife have two daughters, one son, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.