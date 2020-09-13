Gloria Jones, 80

Gloria J. Jones of Lewiston was guest of honor at a celebration held July 26 at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The occasion was her 80th birthday.
She was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Lusk, Wyo., to Burnand and Velma Gibbons.
She and Darrell Jones were married Dec. 27, 1969, in Lewiston. She has been a stay-at-home mom and reitired in 1994.
She and her husband have four daughters and one son, who were hosts for the celebration at the park. They also have 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.