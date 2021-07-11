Glenette Otton, 105

Glenette Otton will be honored with a quiet gathering of family and friends to celebrate her 105th birthday.
She was born July 13, 1916, on the family homestead near Council, Idaho, to William and Crystal Fouste.
After graduating from high school in 1934, she attended Lewiston State Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College), where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught school for a year at Worley, Idaho.
She and Edward W. Otton were married Nov. 6, 1937, in Lewiston. In 1954, she resumed her teaching career at Poplar (now Grantham) Elementary School in Clarkston. There, she taught second grade for 24 years before retiring in 1978.
Her husband died in 1999.
Her interests included gardening, reading, writing and visiting with her numerous friends and family members. For more than 80 years, she has been an active member of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
She has four sons, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.