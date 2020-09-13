Gary McAlister, 80

Clarkston resident Gary McAlister will celebrate his 80th birthday Friday.
He was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Chewelah, Wash., to Cleon and Esther McAlister.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until he was honorably discharged in 1962. That same year, he began work at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston where he remained until his retirement in 2002.
He and Nancy Henry were married Oct. 14, 1967, in Coeur d’Alene.
He is a member of Blessed Hope Assembly of God Church in Lewiston and Gideons International. His hobbies include motorcyle riding, hunting and gardening.
He and his wife have two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.