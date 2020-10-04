Esther Rhodes, 100

Esther Rhodes of Lewiston was honored Saturday for her 100th birthday with a surprise parade of family and friends.
She was born Oct. 4, 1920, in Grangeville to Jay and Nellie Bradley. She has lived the majority of her life in Lewiston.
She and Antonio J. “Tony” Muscat were married in Lewiston in June 1942, and he died in 1964.
She worked in retail in both Lewiston and Spokane before retiring in 1995.
In May 1966, she and Everett “Ev” Rhodes were married in Lewiston. Decorating for the holidays always has been one of her hobbies, especially for Christmas, and their Lewiston Orchards home became known for their extensive yearly holiday display in the 1980s and ’90s. He died in 2010.
Her other hobbies include painting, crocheting, baking and reading.
She has one daughter, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her son died in 1997.