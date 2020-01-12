Eleanor Blume, 100

A family gathering to mark the 100th birthday of Eleanor Blume of Lewiston was held Dec. 13.
She was born Dec. 31, 1919, in Troy to Raymond and Stella Harland, and the family lived on upper American Ridge. She graduated in 1936 from Troy High School and earned a teaching certificate in 1938 from Lewiston Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College).
Her first teaching job was all grades at the Cedar Creek country school along the Washington-Idaho border between Potlatch and Garfield. Next, she taught second gradate at Plummer, Idaho, where she also coached the high school girls basketball team. Two years later, she moved to Genesee where she again taught second grade.
She and Howard Blume were married Oct. 8, 1942, in Coeur d’Alene, and the couple farmed together in Genesee. During that time, she drove a truck during harvest, cooked for the hired help and raised a large garden, canning the fruits and vegetables.
In 1959, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Idaho in Moscow, and began teaching school in Genesee that same year. She retired as a fourth grade teacher in 1981.
That same year, the couple moved to Lewiston. In retirement, she enjoyed golfing, geneaology, playing bridge and reading. She also was active in Ladies of Elks, Delta Kappa Gamma and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her husband died in 2008.
She has two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.