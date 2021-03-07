Edward Johnson, 90

Edward L. Johnson, of Clarkston, will mark his 90th birthday Wednesday.
He was born March 10, 1931, in Clarkston to Roy and Camille Johnson. His family lived in Clarkston and then Newport, Wash., before returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
He and RosaLea Anderson were married June 14, 1952, in Lewiston.
He worked at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston for many years, and later worked as the business agent based in Lewiston for the International Woodworkers of America. He was involved in the union until his retirement in 1992.
After his retirement, the couple maintained a second home in Quartzsite, Ariz., for 23 years where they spent the winters.
He currently serves as one of the fire commissioners of the Asotin County Fire District in Clarkston Heights. He enjoys rides on his all-terrain vehicle with the Lewis-Clark ATV Club, working on vehicles and going for “breakfast with the guys.” His other hobbies include entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His wife died in 2019.
He has two sons, one daughter, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A son died in 2011 and a daughter died in 2014.