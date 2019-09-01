Edie Shelton, 90

Edie Shelton of Lewiston will be honored with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston Church of Christ. The occasion is her 90th birthday.
She was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Berlin to Max and Sophie Braunsdorf.
For two years, she was a member of a theater troupe in Berlin, and then attended an interpreter school. She began volunteering as an interpreter for the U.S. government in Germany.
She and Donald Shelton were married July 20, 1951, in Berlin, and the couple traveled all through Europe and the United States while he served in the U.S. Air Force. After his retirement from the service, the couple settled in Lewiston in 1970.
Together they enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, playing golf and listening to Big Band music from the 1940s. She still enjoys playing golf once a week in a women’s league at Bryden Canyon Public Golf Course in Lewiston.
Her husband died in 2000.
She is a member of the Church of Christ, and fills the role of grandmother and godmother to several families.
The church is at 302 Southway Ave.