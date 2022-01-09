Doug Brannon, 80

Doug Brannon, of Lewiston, will be guest of honor at a 2 p.m. reception Friday in the manufactured home park clubhouse (No. 13) at 3428 15th St., Lewiston. The celebration is to mark his 80th birthday.
He was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Colfax to Merle and Eva Brannon.
He attended school in LaCrosse, Wash., graduating in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Whitworth College in Spokane in 1964.
He taught school in Oak Harbor, Wash., until his retirement in 1971. He lived in Seattle before moving to Lewiston in 2017.
He is a member of Stillwater Baptist Church in Lewiston.
In retirement, he has traveled extensively through the Middle East, and also to Europe. In addition to visiting with friends in the manufactured home park where he lives, he enjoys multiple daily walks with his dog, Zoey.