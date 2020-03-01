Doreen Moyer, 80

Lewiston resident Doreen Moyer will celebrate her 80th birthday at a family gathering Wednesday.
She was born March 4, 1940, in London to Gladys and Albert Wyman, and moved with her family to the U.S. when she was 6 years old.
She and Kenneth “Jack” Moyer were married Dec. 21, 1957, in Lewiston, and she graduated the following year from Lewiston High School.
Her husband served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, and during that time she moved with him to his various stations.
The couple returned to Lewiston upon his retirement from the service in 1973, where she worked for Montgomery Wards for a couple of years. She then worked as office manager for the Clarkston Golf and Country Club from 1974 to 1986, and as office manager for Blue Ribbon Linen Supply from 1986 to 1998 when she retired.
She is an avid bowler, and her other hobbies include golfing, camping, baking, traveling in their motor home and spending time with her family.
A member of the Women’s International Bowling Association, she has served as secretary, sergeant-at-arms, and state and national delegate for that organization. She also is a member of the Lewiston, Clarkston, Orofino Women’s Bowling Association and is a member of that organization’s hall of fame. She also is a member of the Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary.
She and her husband have two daughters, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.