Donna Harris, 90

Donna Lee Harris of Lewiston celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday with a small family gathering.
She was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Moscow to McDonald and Helen Brown, and graduated in 1949 from Lewiston High School.
She and Gary Nefzger were married Sept. 12, 1951, and the couple lived in Los Angeles and Newark, N.J., following his employment. They were later divorced.
She lived for a time in Twin Falls, before moving to Moscow in summer 1959 where she completed her degree at the University of Idaho.
Moving back to Lewiston, she began her career as an elementary school teacher, eventually working at five Lewiston schools: Garfield, Orchards, Webster, Camelot and McSorley.
She and Jim Harris were married June 4, 1961, in Lewiston. They were later divorced.
After retiring from teaching in 1995, she joined the Retired Educators of North Central Idaho, and the board of directors of the Nez Perce County Historical Society, both in Lewiston, and served as secretary for both groups. Another hobby was golf, and she was a member of the Clarkston Country Club. She especially enjoys music, and directed choirs in Lewiston, first at the Episocopal Church of the Nativity and then at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She has three sons, three daughters, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A larger reception had been planned, but COVID-19 restrictions forced its cancellation.