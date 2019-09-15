Former Clarkston resident Donald T. Tuschoff, now of Missoula, marked his 90th birthday with a parachute jump from an airplane with his son Sept. 7 near Ritzville, Wash.
He was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Uniontown to William and Wilma Tuschoff.
He and Shirley Christenson were married in 1958 in Clarkston, and they were later divorced.
He and a partner opened King Pin Lanes in downtown Clarkston in 1954 and operated it for 10 years.
Tuschoff was a partner in Bridge Street Connection and Lancer Lanes in Clarkston, building it in 1964 and operating it until his retirement in 1994.
Tuschoff was active in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley civic affairs, ranging from two presidencies of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce to chairman of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center board in Lewiston.
He is also known in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for spearheading the effort to get the Washington Department of Transportation to paint the Interstate Bridge between the two cities blue.
He has two daughters, two sons, 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.