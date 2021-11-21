Dick Dyer, 80

Richard Ivan Dyer, of Clarkston, was honored with a family celebration Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center to mark his 80th birthday.
He was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Hepner, Ore., to Virgil Ivan and Elizabeth Jane Dyer.
As his father worked in construction, the family moved regularly following his employment. He lived in Leadville, Colo., from 1954-58 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-64. He then returned to Clarkston, where he lived until 1968. He lived in Silcott from 1968-89, Culdesac from 1989-2015 and he returned to Clarkston in 2015.
He and Judith Lyn Stewart were married in the 1960s, and were later divorced.
He also served in the National Guard.
He and Susan Bulado were married Dec. 27, 1993, in Guihulngan City, Philippines.
His hobbies include fishing and hunting and collecting and working on old cars, mostly British sports classics. He was a member of the Clarkston Jaycees in the early 1970s.
He has three sons, three daughters, 24 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.